Inside Chinwe Enyinna’s Glamorous & Empowering “My Garden of Thorny Roses” Book Soirée in Lagos

Transforming personal trauma into a powerful catalyst for global advocacy and healing, Nigerian-British gender equality champion Chinwe Enyinna has turned life’s toughest battles into a radiant beacon of hope.

This was beautifully evident as the prestigious Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos, was recently transformed into an inspiring sanctuary of resilience, community, and candid dialogue for the official unveiling of her compelling new book, “My Garden of Thorny Roses.”

Hosted with effortless grace by celebrated broadcaster, event host and actor Chioma Agwunobi, the meticulously curated soirée convened an elite, diverse assembly of guests united in their celebration of human strength and emotional resilience.

Finding Purpose in Pain: The Keynote & Fireside Chat

The evening commenced with a profound Executive Prologue by Executive Coach and CEO of BMO Advisory Services, Bola Matel-Okoh. She described the memoir as a monumental tool for education and societal change, reminding the audience that their history does not have to dictate their future.

“This book has the potential to inspire and give people hope,” Matel-Okoh shared. “It made me remember what my coach once told me: when we find purpose in pain, the pain becomes less. I love the fact that Chinwe has told her story in a way that truly elevates women and young girls.”

During the highly anticipated Author’s Keynote Fireside Chat, Chinwe Enyinna—who serves as the UK Country Chair of the Anti-GBV Wing of the G100 Club and founder of Survivors Support Network Nigeria—articulated her deep-seated motivation to a captivated audience. Drawing on her extensive background in Public Health and Nursing Sciences, along with her lived experiences, she highlighted the urgent need to guide young women in making safe, intentional, and informed relationship choices.

“Coming from Nigeria and seeing the silent challenges many women face in their relationships, I realised there was an urgent need to document my story,” Enyinna shared passionately. “Many young girls are asking questions about choosing the right partner and identifying red flags, but not enough people are willing to have those honest, unfiltered conversations with them. Support is available, and women should never be afraid to seek help despite societal pressures and judgment. Do not lose your voice.”

Gems from “The Unapologetic Panel”

A major highlight of the evening was “The Unapologetic Panel,” masterfully moderated by the Executive Visibility & Board Positioning Advisor Dr. Glory Edozien. The heavy-hitting discourse titled “Breaking the Stigma: Uncomfortable Conversations Women Must Have” focused deeply on the crucial intersection of mindset & personal mastery, legal advocacy, and financial independence.

On Mindset Before Marriage : Celebrated mindset coach Ehi Ade-Mabo urged women to firmly map out their personal values and aspirations before marriage, strongly cautioning against making lifetime choices driven purely by societal biological clocks or external expectations.

: Celebrated mindset coach urged women to firmly map out their personal values and aspirations before marriage, strongly cautioning against making lifetime choices driven purely by societal biological clocks or external expectations. On Self-Compassion : Renowned psychologist and counsellor Dr Lauretta Ogbum advised attendees never to define their self-worth by a failed relationship. “Failure is merely an event, not an identity,” she reminded the room, advocating for deep, unconditional self-compassion.

: Renowned psychologist and counsellor advised attendees never to define their self-worth by a failed relationship. “Failure is merely an event, not an identity,” she reminded the room, advocating for deep, unconditional self-compassion. On Financial Autonomy: Adding a critical, practical legal lens, Barr. Obianuju Okafor, Managing Partner at KON & Associates, underscored the absolute necessity of protecting personal assets before marriage through proper legal documentation and normalised, transparent financial discussions before and during marriage.

The transformative energy of the night was further elevated by a distinguished lineup of guest narrators who led poignant readings from the memoir. Bringing their vast professional wisdom to the stage were Dr Abiola Salami, Founder of TPP Africa; Amaka Chika-Mbonu, Certified Relationship Counsellor and Author; and Barr. Chinyere Okorocha, Partner at Jackson, Etti & Edu. Their seamless readings and sharp, insightful reflections quickly emerged as a major highlight of the evening for everyone in attendance.

Adding a breathtaking, creative touch to the evening, was storyteller, actor and multi-portfolio entrepreneur Winihin Jemide, who delivered a stirring ‘Wordsmith’s Charge,’ offering a lyrical, moving reflection on the ultimate resilience of the human spirit.

The star-studded event drew a highly distinguished crowd of policymakers, advocates, and societal thought leaders. Notable special guests who lent their voices to the cause included:

Adaora Iwuanyanwu , representing the First Lady of Imo State, HE Chief Barrister Chioma Uzodimma.

, representing the First Lady of Imo State, HE Chief Barrister Chioma Uzodimma. Timininu Oni , representing the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

, representing the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA). Princess Layo Bakare , representing UN Women Nigeria.

, representing UN Women Nigeria. Toun Sonaiya , Chair of Women Radio WFM 91.7.

, Chair of Women Radio WFM 91.7. Alexis Adelu Sanya-Kawa of the Mirabel Centre.

of the Mirabel Centre. Betty Abah, Founder of CEE HOPE, alongside the executive heads of numerous non-governmental organizations.

Following the intense, paradigm-shifting exchanges, attendees seamlessly transitioned into a vibrant cocktail reception. Against a backdrop of beautiful music, premium curated cocktails, and elegant canapés, guests enjoyed networking and sharing their own stories.

Get the Book & Join the Movement

Purchase Your Copy : My Garden of Thorny Roses is available for immediate purchase and global delivery on Selar.

: My Garden of Thorny Roses is available for immediate purchase and global delivery on Selar. Follow the Journey : Connect with the author on Instagram and LinkedIn at @chinwe.enyinna to stay updated on upcoming advocacy tours and events.

: Connect with the author on Instagram and LinkedIn at @chinwe.enyinna to stay updated on upcoming advocacy tours and events. Join the Conversation: Use the official hashtag #ThornyRosesBook to share your own reflections and favourite quotes from the book.

Sponsored Content