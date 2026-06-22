Inside the Ultra-Glamorous Launch of ‘Beyond with Ezinne’ Season 2

Lagos fashion, media, and lifestyle icons aligned for an evening of pure magic, deep reflection, and high-energy excitement at the official launch of Beyond with Ezinne Season 2, hosted by beautiful lawyer, entrepreneur, and 38th Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo, the exclusive event, themed “Conversations That Matter”, celebrated the power of wholesome dialogue, vulnerability, and finding clarity during life’s transitional phases.

Following the electric energy of the Lagos launch party, Season 2 officially premiered this past Friday, June 19th, and is now live and streaming globally everywhere you get your podcasts, pods.link/beyondwithezinne.

The Glitz, Glamour & Red Carpet Realness

The style stakes were sky-high as the Lagos elite arrived in jaw-dropping fashion. The tone was set immediately during the welcome cocktail reception, where guests strutted down the red carpet and posed against a beautifully curated media wall, all while being serenaded by a soulful live performance from Tena the Violinist.

But the ultimate style statement of the night? Guests were spotted fluttering their gorgeous, customised Beyond with Ezinne hand fans, serving pure main-character energy while staying effortlessly chic and beautifully on-brand.

The elegant gathering brought together a stellar, high-profile mix of media personalities, spiritual leaders, industry titans, and avid listeners. Celebrating with the lady of the hour were acclaimed rapper and songwriter Falz and multi-award-winning TV anchor Olive Emodi. Senior Pastors of The Logic Church, Apostle Flourish and Pastor Amaka Peters; Nollywood star Shawn Faqua and his wife, Dr Sharon Ifunanya; media personality & actor Idia Aisien; Arise News anchor and event host Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong; award-winning actor Blessing Obasi-Nze; media personality Mojibade Sosanya; international sports blogger Dr Kelechi Anyikude; and Ezinne’s brother, Dr Tochukwu Anyaoha. The Vision: Navigating the “In-Between”

Grounded in the realities of personal growth, the evening tackled the silent struggles of life’s transitions. Taking the stage, Ezinne delivered a poignant message on why she created the platform as a haven for anyone grappling with profound questions about purpose and faith.

“I realised there was a profound silence surrounding the ‘in-between’ phases of our lives. Watching the community relate to these vulnerable topics taught me that people are genuinely hungry for wholesome, honest conversations. Season Two focuses on directly addressing the challenges of personal growth.

The auditorium buzzed with excitement during the night’s major highlight: an exclusive, sneak-peek screening of an upcoming Season 2 episode. The gripping footage immediately captivated the room, earning a resounding standing ovation from the entire hall.

The emotional high transitioned beautifully into an intimate fireside chat between Ezinne and the brilliant Olive Emodi, unpacking the core inspiration behind the series before opening the floor to an engaging audience Q&A.

The magical evening seamlessly blended deep dialogue with celebratory entertainment, featuring powerful vocal performances by guest solo artist Khemmiesings. It wrapped up with an energetic networking reception at the Alliance Française amphitheatre, powered by a live DJ.

Tune In Now!

The wait is officially over! Season 2 of Beyond with Ezinne is officially out and dropping new episodes on pods. link/beyondwithezinne.

Don’t miss a single moment of these life-changing conversations. Go ahead and subscribe to Beyond with Ezinne on your favourite podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Get ready to move beyond your boundaries!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Beyond With Ezinne