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Asake & DJ Snake Drop "Worship" and It Hits on a Deeper Level

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Asake & DJ Snake Drop “Worship” and It Hits on a Deeper Level

Asake and DJ Snake drop “Worship,” a soulful anthem of gratitude. Fresh from Umrah, Asake trades flashy tropes for a spiritual “Alhamdulillah” vibe.
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After months of anticipation following that historic Red Bull Symphonic performance in Brooklyn, Asake has officially released “Worship” (also known as Alhamdulilah) featuring French-Algerian powerhouse DJ Snake.

The song isn’t your typical high-tempo Afrobeats rager; instead, it’s an atmospheric, mid-tempo record that leans heavily into Asake’s reflective and spiritual side. Lyrically, “Worship” is a song of gratitude and resilience. Asake uses the verses to acknowledge his journey from the streets of Lagos to global stages, centering the track around the refrain of “Alhamdulillah.”

Bringing DJ Snake into the mix adds a massive global layer to the sound. For those who only know him for “Lean On” or “Taki Taki,” Snake is a Grammy-nominated producer with a deep history of blending electronic music with diverse cultural sounds. Born in a Parisian banlieue to Algerian parents, he has spent the last year diving back into his North African roots with his new album, “Nomad.” On “Worship,” he trades his usual heavy trap drops for a cinematic, percussive arrangement that lets Asake’s Fuji-style vocal layers really breathe.

The music video, which matches the song’s gravity, moves away from the typical flashy “Mr. Money” tropes. Instead, it features striking desert imagery and a more grounded, ritualistic aesthetic that mirrors the song’s themes of faith and focus. It’s a deliberate pivot for Asake, arriving just as he returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, making the track feel like a very public, very intentional “Alhamdulillah” for this stage of his life.

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