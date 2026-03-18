Asake Gets Real on Korty EO’s Flow With Korty

Superstar, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, spills his heart to Korty EO on the YouTuber’s Flow With Korty latest episode.

Years back, Asake moved to the US to expand his musical reach. Lungu Boy, his latest album, was released while based in California. When he returned to Nigeria recently, Korty documented his homecoming. From meeting his mother to being welcomed with the cultural celebration of Eyo, visiting his alma mater, the University of Ile-Ife, and meeting Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), the Ooni of Ife, Korty documented every journey and presented Asake to his fans in a form they might not have met him.

He discusses money, love, being a superstar and everything else. Watch the episode below.