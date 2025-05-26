Be Inspired for the New Week: Konga 103.7FM’s ‘Church on Radio’ brings Sunday Worship to the Airwaves

One of Africa’s first AI-powered radio stations, Konga 103.7FM, is redefining the Sunday worship experience for thousands of listeners, thanks to Church on Radio.

This signature programme airs every Sunday from 7 AM to 11 AM, with the city of Lagos waking up to a fresh wave of inspiration ahead of a new week.

Billed as one of the most impactful gospel radio belts in recent times, Church on Radio creatively delivers the church experience through the airwaves, from soulful Bible teaching and heartfelt testimonies to a lively gospel music countdown.

Whether you’re at home, or going to a church service, this programme brings the spirit of Sunday straight to your speakers.

The feedback from listeners has been nothing short of phenomenal.

I was driving through third mainland bridge one Sunday when I stumbled on Church on Radio. The Sunday School lesson was exactly what I needed. I almost cried, said Tope Ajayi, a regular listener from Lekki.

Another listener, Florence Umeh from Ogba, noted,

It’s as if KongaFM knew what I was going through. The testimonies give me so much strength. I look forward to it every week.

According to Kingsley Obike, Head of Radio, Church on Radio is more than just another broadcast segment.

Church on Radio meets listeners wherever they are, reminding them that God’s presence isn’t limited to a physical church building.

Also, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head, Konga Communications, said;

With every testimony shared, Church on Radio becomes a platform of encouragement, reminding listeners about the greatness of God.

The programme is divided into three spiritually nourishing segments:

Sunday School : This opens the belt with brief, digestible Bible teachings, laced with relatable questions and takeaways.

: This opens the belt with brief, digestible Bible teachings, laced with relatable questions and takeaways. Testimony & Thanksgiving : This invites listeners to share their real-life testimonies via WhatsApp, creating an atmosphere of gratitude and communal faith.

: This invites listeners to share their real-life testimonies via WhatsApp, creating an atmosphere of gratitude and communal faith. Gospel Countdown: This closes the show on a high note, highlighting the week’s top gospel hits with commentary and uplifting backstories on each song or artist.

Already in its fifth month of operation, Konga 103.7FM is shaking up the Nigerian radio space with its innovative blend of commerce, inspiration, and entertainment. Its reputation for professionalism and community engagement is growing rapidly, with thousands tuning in every day from across Lagos and beyond.

While Lagos residents enjoy terrestrial access via 103.7FM, the rest of the world connects seamlessly via the station’s 24/7 online stream on the website.

As the sun rises every Sunday, so does a new tradition, one that proves that church isn’t a place, it’s a presence. And with ‘Church on Radio’, that presence now lives on the air.

Stay connected to Konga 103.7FM on Instagram. For sponsorships, partnerships, or listener contributions, contact:

Konga Communications Email: [email protected] or call: 0803 559 7015

Sponsored Content