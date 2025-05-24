SEDC and Mark Okoye II Celebrate 100 Days of Strategic Transformation

100 days ago, the South East Development Commission (SEDC) commenced its historic mandate, and with it, Mark Okoye II assumed the mantle of leadership as the Commission’s pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Today, as both the Commission and its helmsman mark 100 days in office, what stands before the people of the South East is not merely a symbolic milestone — it is the quiet beginning of an extraordinary transformation.

Since its inception, the Commission, led by Mark Okoye II, has moved swiftly to establish a coherent strategic direction, define programmatic focus, and build a functional administrative backbone with offices in Enugu, Abia, and Abuja.

Institutional momentum has been matched by stakeholder alignment. Through virtual public sessions, the Commission has engaged with all five South East governors, over 30 federal ministries and agencies, key development finance institutions, organised private sector leaders, academic institutions, and more than 1,000 citizens. Already, 3,500 volunteers have registered to support SEDC’s mission.

Within this period, the SEDC has launched three impactful programs: the South East Investment Company (SEIC), a special purpose vehicle designed to move regional projects from concept to bankability with a target asset base of $1 billion by 2035; and a $50 million South East Venture Capital Program to fuel start-ups and inclusive innovation. The third is the South East Grassroots Recreation Infrastructure Development (SEGRID) initiative, which seeks to restore youth development and sports infrastructure across communities — Phase One is already in motion.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Mark Okoye II, MD/CEO SEDC, shared,

“The last 100 days reflect our shared commitment to turning the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda into real, lasting change for the South East. I am deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting me with this role and to the thousands of volunteers who have rallied around this cause. Together, we are building not just an institution, but a movement, one rooted in vision, driven by collaboration, and destined to shape a future we can all be proud of for the South East.”

Looking ahead, the South East Development Commission now shifts its focus to full-scale program implementation, deepening its engagement with state governments, the private sector, civil society, and development partners. With a long-term ambition to catalyse a $200 billion regional economy by 2035, the Commission enters its next phase with clarity, purpose, and a sense of urgency to deliver tangible results, empower communities, and unlock the full potential of the region.

