New Music: Tooslim feat. Terri - Ammunition

New Music: Dr Kells -Ginger

1da Banton and Bella Shmurda Serve Double Dose of Music with "Holy Man" & "Evidence"

New Music: Black Sherif - Shut Up

You've Heard the Song, Now Watch the Music Video for Simi & Tiwa Savage's "Men Are Crazy"

Listen to Gyakie's New Single "December"

Burna Boy's Music Video for "Tested, Approved & Trusted" Will Have You Dancing | Watch

Watch King Promise's New Music Video for "Paris"

The Wait is Over! Simi & Tiwa Savage's Anticipated Single "Men Are Crazy" is Here

Victoria Kimani's Edgy Style Takes the Stage on the Final Episode of BNStyle Plus Sound 2024

Singer and songwriter Adegbule Victor Adedotun, known as Tooslim, has released his latest single, “Ammunition“, which features former Starboy Entertainment signee Terri.

The single, an amapiano-infused afrobeats tune, has exciting elements like the popular log drum, which makes it an instant street-hop banger. Terri complements the groovy yet mid-tempo tune with an exciting verse.

Tooslim, a contemporary afrobeats artist, leverages his vocals and harmonies to create music that explores moods and emotions, acting as a form of self-expression.

Listen below:

