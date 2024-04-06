New Music: Tooslim feat. Terri – Ammunition

Singer and songwriter Adegbule Victor Adedotun, known as Tooslim, has released his latest single, “Ammunition“, which features former Starboy Entertainment signee Terri.

The single, an amapiano-infused afrobeats tune, has exciting elements like the popular log drum, which makes it an instant street-hop banger. Terri complements the groovy yet mid-tempo tune with an exciting verse.

Tooslim, a contemporary afrobeats artist, leverages his vocals and harmonies to create music that explores moods and emotions, acting as a form of self-expression.

Listen below: