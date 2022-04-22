New EP: Terri – In Transit

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Terri has launched his long-awaited sophomore EP, “In Transit“, after the recently released EP lead song, “Danger,” amassed three million streams in only a few weeks.

The EP was written and produced by Terri, with help from some of Nigeria’s best new producers, like Krizbeatz, P.Priime, and Mugeez, one-half of the BET Award-nominated Ghanaian duo R2Bees. It’s a beautiful Afropop and R&B fusion EP that shows Terri in his best form as he takes the listener on a captivating journey of love and romance.

On the inspiration behind the EP, Terri says,

I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft – this project is an account of that artistic journey, as well as my personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance. In Transit is a transition from where I was musical, to where I am now, and where I’m headed. It’s me thinking about where I’m coming from, acknowledging my growth, and getting closer to my goals.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream and download here.

