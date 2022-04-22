Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: NATIVE Sound System feat. Lojay & Ayra Starr - Runaway

Music Scoop

BOJ’s Star Studded “Gbagada Express” Album Is Here | Listen

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump Beautifully Cover the Latest Issue of Blanck Magazine

Music

New Music: DolapoTheVibe - Bonjour

Music

New EP: Terri - In Transit

Music

New Music: BNXN feat. Zinoleesky - Kilometer (Remix)

Music

Watch Diamond Platnumz' "Wonder" Music Video starring Jide Kosoko

BN TV Music Scoop

Asa Like You’ve Never Seen Before! Watch Her Interview with Korty EO

Music

New Video: Masterkraft feat. Chiké - Hosanna

Music

New Video: Pheelz feat. BNXN - Finesse

Music

New Music + Video: NATIVE Sound System feat. Lojay & Ayra Starr – Runaway

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Starring Ayra Starr and Lojay, “Runaway” is the debut single from NATIVE Sound System, a DJ collective and production supergroup hailing from Lagos, Nigeria.

The lead singles off NATIVE Sound System’s forthcoming compilation album, “Runaway” couples familiar voices on uncharted sounds, thereby exemplifying the sonic journey of the project as a whole. Curated according to the cultural and climatic seasons that define a year in Lagos, “Runaway” is the perfect record to soothe listeners through the patter of a rainy day.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Getting Married For the Wrong Reasons Could Be a Person’s Worst Decision

Kehinde Egbanubi: Even Adults Are Not Immune To Peer Pressure

Mfonobong Inyang: 2000 Years Later, Many People Still Choose Barabbas

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop
css.php