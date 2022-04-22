New Music + Video: NATIVE Sound System feat. Lojay & Ayra Starr – Runaway

Starring Ayra Starr and Lojay, “Runaway” is the debut single from NATIVE Sound System, a DJ collective and production supergroup hailing from Lagos, Nigeria.

The lead singles off NATIVE Sound System’s forthcoming compilation album, “Runaway” couples familiar voices on uncharted sounds, thereby exemplifying the sonic journey of the project as a whole. Curated according to the cultural and climatic seasons that define a year in Lagos, “Runaway” is the perfect record to soothe listeners through the patter of a rainy day.

Watch the video below: