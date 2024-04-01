1da Banton and Bella Shmurda Serve Double Dose of Music with “Holy Man” & “Evidence”

Connect with us

Music stars 1da Banton and Bella Shmurda joined forces for a double dose of new music. They released two singles, “Evidence” and “Holy Man.”

“Evidence,” produced by the German trio 255, is a smooth celebration of success with a laid-back vibe. While “Holy Man,” produced by Haitian record producer Michael Brun, takes a more playful approach. This track, with its lighthearted lyrics, acknowledges they’re regular guys who enjoy the good life.

Both songs showcase the power of their collaboration, with their distinct voices blending perfectly for a fresh sound in the music scene.

Listen to “Holy Man” here

Listen to “Evidence” here

 

