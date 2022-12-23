Exclusive Interview with “Far From Home” Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Netflix’s “Far From Home” is the story of how a financially impoverished teenager (Ishayo Bello) navigates finding himself in luxury after a scholarship sends him to a school for the extremely privileged. It’s been the rave of the moment on social media, and everyone’s been talking about the series.

BellaNaija’s Dami had a chat with the cast, including Mike Folarin (who plays Ishaya Bello), Gbubemi Ejeye (who plays Adufe), and Bolanle Ninalowo (who plays Oga Rambo), as they talked about their different roles in this groundbreaking series, how they brought the characters to life, lessons they learned, and their favorite moments on set.

Watch the interview below: