Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Genovevah Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BN TV Movies & TV

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Living

Mercy Johnson Okojie & Real Warri Pikin make lafun and groundnut soup in episode 5 of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV Living

A must-try pepper beef stew & plantain recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Tinsel" is Celebrating its 3500th Episode with the Documentary "Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Living

Here’s an easy recipe from Sisi Yemmie on how to make Nigerian-style vegetable spring rolls

BN TV Music

Lojay's live performance of "Monalisa" & "Leader" on "That Grape Juice" is so good

BN TV Music

Highlife hitmaker Flavour shares visuals for his smash hit “Game Changer (Dike)”

BN TV Music

Simi releases new single "Christmas Sometin" to celebrate the holiday season

BN TV

Exclusive Interview with “Far From Home” Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Netflix’s “Far From Home” is the story of how a financially impoverished teenager (Ishayo Bello) navigates finding himself in luxury after a scholarship sends him to a school for the extremely privileged. It’s been the rave of the moment on social media, and everyone’s been talking about the series.

BellaNaija’s Dami had a chat with the cast, including Mike Folarin (who plays Ishaya Bello), Gbubemi Ejeye (who plays Adufe), and Bolanle Ninalowo (who plays Oga Rambo), as they talked about their different roles in this groundbreaking series, how they brought the characters to life, lessons they learned, and their favorite moments on set.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset
css.php