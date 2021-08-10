Connect with us

Condolences Pour in as Waje Losses Dad💔

Guess Who has a New Ride... Frodd!

Laycon dishes on music, "Shall We Begin" documentary & personal growth on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

#BNxBBNaija6 Weekly Recap: All the Twists & Turns from Week Two in Biggie's House

Are You Ready For Omawumi's "Love, Deep, High Life" Album? You Can Pre-Order Now

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 3: Pere is the New Head Of House | See Housemates Up for Possible Eviction This Week

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Queen - Philanthropy & Pageantry

#BBNaija's Tacha & Esther are Representing Nigeria on MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies"

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates had a Blast at the 2nd Saturday Night Party!

Uche Pedro, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Rinu Oduala named in YNaija's "100 Most Influential People in Media" List for 2021

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Music sensation Waje announced the death of her father on Monday, August 9. She shared a photo of her father on Instagram and paying tribute in the caption, she wrote:

A girl needs a father
A girl needs her father
This girl will always love her father
This girl will dearly miss her father
Rest well daddy
you will always be in our hearts!

Several celebrities and friends of the singer have sice sent their condolences and prayers on social media to show their support. Her best friend and fellow music star Omawumi says, “Daddo! Rest well. Sisto! You are not alone”.

Noble Igwe says, “You know I love you and we are here for you.” “Strength, peace and comfort be sent from on high,” says actress and comedian Chigul.

Read some of the condolence messages Waje received below:

We’re sending prayers, love and light to the Iruobe family❤

Photo Credit: @officialwaje

