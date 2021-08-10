Condolences Pour in as Waje Losses Dad💔

Music sensation Waje announced the death of her father on Monday, August 9. She shared a photo of her father on Instagram and paying tribute in the caption, she wrote:

A girl needs a father

A girl needs her father

This girl will always love her father

This girl will dearly miss her father

Rest well daddy

you will always be in our hearts!

Several celebrities and friends of the singer have sice sent their condolences and prayers on social media to show their support. Her best friend and fellow music star Omawumi says, “Daddo! Rest well. Sisto! You are not alone”.

Noble Igwe says, “You know I love you and we are here for you.” “Strength, peace and comfort be sent from on high,” says actress and comedian Chigul.

Read some of the condolence messages Waje received below:

We’re sending prayers, love and light to the Iruobe family❤

Photo Credit: @officialwaje