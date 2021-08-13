Connect with us

A Tiwa Savage & Brandy Collabo Is On The Way!

New Video: Blaqbonez feat. Joeboy - Fendi

Johnny Drille Shares Teaser Video for Upcoming Album

Stefflon Don teams up with Ms Banks on New Single "Dip"

New Music: Harrysong - Sawanale

New Music: Laime feat. PsychoYP - Purple Rain

New Music: Ejoya & Soundz feat. Teni - Morenike

New Music: DJ Voyst & Joeboy - Felicitation

New EP: Tobi Peter - Summer Wavs Vol. 1

New Music: Vector - License

Published

57 mins ago

 on

This collabo is everything!

Tiwa Savage has released a teaser for an upcoming single featuring Brandy, off her coming EP “Water And Garri“. The artist teased a snippet of the song today, but listeners will have to wait a few more weeks to hear the full version.

She wrote;

Guess who? The sweetest sounds about to drop
Is your notification on?
Water and Garri #WAG

Two of the sweetest voices on one track? Definitely a great idea – we can’t wait for the track to drop.

Listen to the music teaser below and let us know what you think.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

