A Tiwa Savage & Brandy Collabo Is On The Way!

This collabo is everything!

Tiwa Savage has released a teaser for an upcoming single featuring Brandy, off her coming EP “Water And Garri“. The artist teased a snippet of the song today, but listeners will have to wait a few more weeks to hear the full version.

She wrote;

Guess who? The sweetest sounds about to drop

Is your notification on?

Water and Garri #WAG

Two of the sweetest voices on one track? Definitely a great idea – we can’t wait for the track to drop.

Listen to the music teaser below and let us know what you think.