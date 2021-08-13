Music
A Tiwa Savage & Brandy Collabo Is On The Way!
This collabo is everything!
Tiwa Savage has released a teaser for an upcoming single featuring Brandy, off her coming EP “Water And Garri“. The artist teased a snippet of the song today, but listeners will have to wait a few more weeks to hear the full version.
She wrote;
Guess who? The sweetest sounds about to drop
Is your notification on?
Water and Garri #WAG
Two of the sweetest voices on one track? Definitely a great idea – we can’t wait for the track to drop.
Listen to the music teaser below and let us know what you think.
