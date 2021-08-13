Connect with us

Life Before #BBNaija: You Have To See These Beautiful Artworks by Saga

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Many people were drawn to Saga‘s wonderful and passionate artwork during a team activity. Angel‘s life story, in which her mother gave birth to her at a young age, inspired the artwork.

Saga has an Instagram profile dedicated to displaying his artwork, and they are all bold and creative. So it’s no surprise that his creativity even extends to his BBNaija task.

Check out some of his artworks:

1.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

4.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

5.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

6.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

9.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeolu Okusaga art (@sagart_)

 

