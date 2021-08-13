SLAY on Netflix! Hit Movie starring Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Lojede, Trevor Gumbi is Now Streaming

From hit movie producer, Elvis Chucks, Slay features an impressive cast of African legends from South Africa and Nigeria. The impressive cast includes Amanda Du-Pont, Ramsey Nouah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi and Kabomo Vilakazi.

The team behind Slay shares more about the hit movie;

The movie Slay tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men. The movie further sheds light on tales of girls who want to appear as if they come from a wealthy background when they, in fact, are living in poverty. Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they’ve asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.

Slay is produced by Elvis Chucks and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs Right Guy.

Watch the trailer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Chucks (@elvischucks)

Ready to watch Slay now?

Click HERE and enjoy on Netflix – https://www.netflix.com/ng/title/81430261

_______________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content