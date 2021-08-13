Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

SLAY on Netflix! Hit Movie starring Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Lojede, Trevor Gumbi is Now Streaming

BN TV Living Movies & TV

"Mercy's Menu" is Back! Watch Mercy Johnson Okojie & Taaooma make Coconut Noodles

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toju Cole is In Between Murders in Episode 8 of "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

From BBNaija to 'Tinsel' and 'Insecure'! 9 Types Of Content You Will Fall In Love With on Showmax

BN TV Movies & TV

The Drama gets Hotter in Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Beatrice Opens Up on Her Relationship with Whitemoney, Fake & Real Housemates

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6 TBT: Which Former Head of House does Pere’s Reign Remind You Of?

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

They Said I Couldn’t: Author, Orator, Poet Maryam Bukar is using global platforms to break stereotypes in Northern Nigeria & Beyond

BN TV Movies & TV

An Interracial Couple have to Prove their Love in Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s “Visa On Arrival”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Niyi on His Initial Strategy, Nollywood Plans & What to Expect from Him

Movies & TV

SLAY on Netflix! Hit Movie starring Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Lojede, Trevor Gumbi is Now Streaming

The star-studded blockbuster movie titled “Slay” is now live and streaming on Netflix.

Published

54 mins ago

 on

From hit movie producer, Elvis Chucks, Slay features an impressive cast of African legends from South Africa and Nigeria. The impressive cast includes Amanda Du-Pont, Ramsey Nouah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi and Kabomo Vilakazi.

The team behind Slay shares more about the hit movie;

The movie Slay tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men.

The movie further sheds light on tales of girls who want to appear as if they come from a wealthy background when they, in fact, are living in poverty. Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they’ve asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.

Slay is produced by Elvis Chucks and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs Right Guy.

Watch the trailer below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elvis Chucks (@elvischucks)

Ready to watch Slay now?

Click HERE and enjoy on Netflix – https://www.netflix.com/ng/title/81430261

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Biggest Mistakes First-time Home Builders Make

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes
css.php