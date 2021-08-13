Connect with us

"Mercy's Menu" is Back! Watch Mercy Johnson Okojie & Taaooma make Coconut Noodles

Here's Episode 7 of Ronke Odusanya's Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

Bella Hadid Breaks Down 15 Outfits From 2015 to Now on Vogue's "Life in Looks"

Dodos Uvieghara Wants You to Know Why She has been MIA

Toju Cole is In Between Murders in Episode 8 of "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Johnny Drille Shares Teaser Video for Upcoming Album

Sisi Jemimah's Oven-Baked Jollof Rice with Peppered Beef Recipe

Catch Episode 5 of Ms Banks' Series "Bank On It" Season 2

Temi Otedola Responds to Assumptions About Her

The Drama gets Hotter in Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The very much anticipated season 2 of “Mercy’s Menu” is finally out.

“Mercy’s Menu” is a kitchen talk show by award-winning producer, actress, and entrepreneur, Mercy Johnson Okojie, where she invites various guests into her kitchen including celebrities, her fans, and her family to cook and talk about different salient issues in society.

In episode one, comedienne Taaooma, real name Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam talked about her journey into content creation, her relationship, her plans for the future and her values.

She also shared a piece of advice to young women who want to go into skit/comedy, “She should know what she is doing exactly, She shouldn’t venture into it all because she wants to be famous… You need to be creative as a girl and know what you want to do exactly so you wouldn’t be used by so many people that know that you are desperate to get famous”.

Watch the first episode of “Mercy’s Menu” below:

