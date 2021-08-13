“Mercy’s Menu” is Back! Watch Mercy Johnson Okojie & Taaooma make Coconut Noodles

The very much anticipated season 2 of “Mercy’s Menu” is finally out.

“Mercy’s Menu” is a kitchen talk show by award-winning producer, actress, and entrepreneur, Mercy Johnson Okojie, where she invites various guests into her kitchen including celebrities, her fans, and her family to cook and talk about different salient issues in society.

In episode one, comedienne Taaooma, real name Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam talked about her journey into content creation, her relationship, her plans for the future and her values.

She also shared a piece of advice to young women who want to go into skit/comedy, “She should know what she is doing exactly, She shouldn’t venture into it all because she wants to be famous… You need to be creative as a girl and know what you want to do exactly so you wouldn’t be used by so many people that know that you are desperate to get famous”.

Watch the first episode of “Mercy’s Menu” below: