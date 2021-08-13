WATCH the Trailer for REDTV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” starring Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews & Cynthia Nwadiora

The trailer for RED TV’s “Assistant Madams” has arrived, and there’s a new trio in town, and they’re coming for you!

This season tagged “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” star Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews and Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora as the lead actors.

It will also feature Timini Egbuson, Mawuli Gavor, Tola Odunsi, Joselyn Dumas, Eso Dike, Tebogo Thobejane, Demola Adedoyin, and Moyinoluwa Olutayo to mention a few.

Watch the trailer below: