Connect with us

Music Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Michael's Albums & EPs

Music

Watch the Music Video for "Let Dem Kno" by Smallgod feat. Tiwa Savage & Kwesi Arthur

BN TV Music

Watch Ladipoe's Acoustic Medley of Some of His Favorite Songs on BN

Music Scoop

Farida Fasasi Remembers Her Husband Sound Sultan One Month After His Death

Music

Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda drop new music video for "Party Next Door"

Music

New Video: Evangelist Juliana Okoro - You Are Good

Music Scoop

Laycon dishes on music, "Shall We Begin" documentary & personal growth on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Music Scoop

Are You Ready For Omawumi's “Love, Deep, High Life” Album? You Can Pre-Order Now

Music

New Video: Limoblaze & Ada Ehi - Good God

Music

New Video: AcebergTM - Bella

Music

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Michael’s Albums & EPs

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you’re not familiar with the new Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Michael, it’s time to catch up.

Ebuka Michael, also known as Michael on BBNaija, is a musician who goes by the alias .SM and has released three albums and three EPs, all of which he produced, mixed, and mastered.

Here are some fascinating facts about Michael, according to his Spotify profile, which he wrote;

  • Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene aka .SM is a Nigerian-American.
  • He is a songwriter, vocalist and producer with a wide range of musical expressions including HipHop, R&B, Afro-Beats till infinity.
  • He was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to America at age 12.
  • .SM took interest in music at the early age of 3 and began experimenting with pianos and drums by age 6.  Early musical influences include Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Kenny G, Earl Klugh and Jimmy Cliff, all of which were introduced to .SM by ‘Emekam Sunday Ngene (Father).
  • In 2015, .SM decided to jump “head-first” into music production with no prior experience. This was as a result of constantly waiting for producers to send free beats, as well as being unable to afford studio sessions. .SM decided to dedicate his 9-5 paychecks to building a makeshift studio in his closet and learn the music creation process.

Check out some of his music projects:

Albums

Fixed Dice: An HipHop rap album released on August 21, 2020.

 

Free Life III: A vast and diverse music catalogue dropped in 2019 filled with lyrical, chill and afro-fusion vibes.

 

Before Dawn: This album houses 17 tracks with no feature, and was released in 2019.

 

EPs

Free Life

 

Free Life II

 

E.V.E

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?
css.php