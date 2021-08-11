Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Michael’s Albums & EPs

If you’re not familiar with the new Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Michael, it’s time to catch up.

Ebuka Michael, also known as Michael on BBNaija, is a musician who goes by the alias .SM and has released three albums and three EPs, all of which he produced, mixed, and mastered.

Here are some fascinating facts about Michael, according to his Spotify profile, which he wrote;

Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene aka .SM is a Nigerian-American.

He is a songwriter, vocalist and producer with a wide range of musical expressions including HipHop, R&B, Afro-Beats till infinity.

He was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, before moving to America at age 12.

.SM took interest in music at the early age of 3 and began experimenting with pianos and drums by age 6. Early musical influences include Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Kenny G, Earl Klugh and Jimmy Cliff, all of which were introduced to .SM by ‘ Emekam Sunday Ngene (Father).

(Father). In 2015, .SM decided to jump “head-first” into music production with no prior experience. This was as a result of constantly waiting for producers to send free beats, as well as being unable to afford studio sessions. .SM decided to dedicate his 9-5 paychecks to building a makeshift studio in his closet and learn the music creation process.

Check out some of his music projects:

Albums

Fixed Dice: An HipHop rap album released on August 21, 2020.

Free Life III: A vast and diverse music catalogue dropped in 2019 filled with lyrical, chill and afro-fusion vibes.

Before Dawn: This album houses 17 tracks with no feature, and was released in 2019.

EPs

Free Life

Free Life II

E.V.E