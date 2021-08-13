Connect with us

Sweet Spot

"Too Sweet" is One Way to Describe Niniola in These Fab Looks!

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Photos of Toyin Abraham & Kolawole Ajeyemi's Son Will Make You Smile

Features Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

"Nothing Will Separate Us!" 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Music Sweet Spot

Big Congrats! Ladipoe is a Proud New Dad

Scoop Sweet Spot

Proud Mama! TBoss' daughter Starr is Two Today

Sweet Spot

Medlinboss' Birthday Glam is Giving Fairy Godmother Vibes😍

Sweet Spot

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Last Girl Standing, Akunna Sparkles in New Photos for her Birthday

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It's Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021

Sweet Spot

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha Celebrate Daughter, Janelle's 10th Birthday with Adorable Photos

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Ecool & Joyce Mulbah Are Introducing Us To Their Baby Girl - Mekhai

Sweet Spot

“Too Sweet” is One Way to Describe Niniola in These Fab Looks!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Since the recent release of her hit single “Too Sweet“, Afro-House superstar Niniola has made it a point of duty to flood social media with thirst-trapping photos that reveal all her shades of sweetness.

Whether she’s channelling her inner Disney princess or going the ghetto way, Niniola is definitely looking snatched in these photos and they’re too sweet to overlook.

A self-styled queen, the uber-talented music sensation has served 🔥looks and we’ve got them right here for you to see.

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

CREDITS:

Makeup: @anitabrows
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Styled by Niniola / @naijareview
Photography: @amazingklef

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php