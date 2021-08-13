“Too Sweet” is One Way to Describe Niniola in These Fab Looks!

Since the recent release of her hit single “Too Sweet“, Afro-House superstar Niniola has made it a point of duty to flood social media with thirst-trapping photos that reveal all her shades of sweetness.

Whether she’s channelling her inner Disney princess or going the ghetto way, Niniola is definitely looking snatched in these photos and they’re too sweet to overlook.

A self-styled queen, the uber-talented music sensation has served 🔥looks and we’ve got them right here for you to see.

Look 1



Look 2

Look 3

CREDITS:

Makeup: @anitabrows

Hair: @bernardsmiless

Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury

Styled by Niniola / @naijareview

Photography: @amazingklef