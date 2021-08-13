These Photos of Toyin Abraham & Kolawole Ajeyemi’s Son Will Make You Smile

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood stars, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi are celebrating their son as he clocks two today.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, the proud mum took to Instagram to share his birthday photos while also saying a prayer for him. In one of the posts, she wrote;

Happy 2nd Birthday to my darling cute son, PRESIDENT IREOLUWA OKIKIJESU AJEYEMI. 🎶All we have to say is Baba ó ẹ ṣe e e. Lori Ireoluwa, all we have to say is Baba o ẹ ṣe🎶

His dad also took to his Instagram page to share some father and son photos, which he captioned;

There is never a more beautiful bond than that of a father and his son, it is something to definitely admire and live for. As a dad, you’d love to see your son become a better man than you are, you want them to be their best. Birthday wishes from you can help; it says words your little man will never forget, it also gives them a sense of being appreciated and remembered HBD Son.

Credits: @toyin_abraham

