These Photos of Toyin Abraham & Kolawole Ajeyemi’s Son Will Make You Smile

Nollywood stars, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi are celebrating their son as he clocks two today.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, the proud mum took to Instagram to share his birthday photos while also saying a prayer for him. In one of the posts, she wrote;

Happy 2nd Birthday to my darling cute son, PRESIDENT IREOLUWA OKIKIJESU AJEYEMI. 🎶All we have to say is Baba ó ẹ ṣe e e. Lori Ireoluwa, all we have to say is Baba o ẹ ṣe🎶

His dad also took to his Instagram page to share some father and son photos, which he captioned;