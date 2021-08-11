Connect with us

Relationships Scoop

'Ultimate Love' Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits - "We hope you respect our decision"

Features Relationships

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Relationships Weddings

The #KDLagos2021 White Wedding is Finally Here! Take a Look at All The Beautiful Moments

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It's Official! Adebola Williams & Kehinde Daniel are Husband and Wife | #KDLagos2021

Features Relationships

Elo Osiki: Dating for the Purpose of Marriage Doesn't Make Women Desperate

Relationships Scoop Weddings

Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams tell their Love Story as they cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

Relationships Weddings

It's All About Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams' Pre-wedding Shoot Today

Features Relationships

Chineze Aina: Unhelpful Relationship Clichés We All Need to Let Go Off

Features Relationships

Hephzibah Frances: The Top Three Reasons I Want to Get Married

Relationships Scoop

Couple Alert! Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin & Eddie Murphy's Son Eric are Dating

Relationships

‘Ultimate Love’ Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits – “We hope you respect our decision”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ultimate Love” first runner-up couple, Iyke Nnama and Theresa Ugorji have ended their relationship.

When Theresa and Iyke were chosen the show’s first runner-up, they quickly became a fan favourite, and they’ve shared many wonderful moments with their fans, including their engagement.

Theresa took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 11, to announce that she and Iyke are splitting up, and also used the medium to thank their fans for the love and support throughout the years.

The statement reads: “I’m sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we’ve decided to go our separate ways which we believe is the best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers.”

See the statement below:

We wish them the best, whether they find their way back to each other or go on for good.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?
css.php