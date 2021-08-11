‘Ultimate Love’ Stars Theresa & Iyke Are Calling It Quits – “We hope you respect our decision”

“Ultimate Love” first runner-up couple, Iyke Nnama and Theresa Ugorji have ended their relationship.

When Theresa and Iyke were chosen the show’s first runner-up, they quickly became a fan favourite, and they’ve shared many wonderful moments with their fans, including their engagement.

Theresa took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 11, to announce that she and Iyke are splitting up, and also used the medium to thank their fans for the love and support throughout the years.

The statement reads: “I’m sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we’ve decided to go our separate ways which we believe is the best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers.”

See the statement below:

We wish them the best, whether they find their way back to each other or go on for good.