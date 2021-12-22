Indian-South African Actor Tarina Patel Covers Glazia Magazine’s Christmas Issue

Glazia Magazine tugs on the final thread of the year with its Christmas issue. This follows a recent double cover Wellness Issue featuring Timini Egbuson and Ultimate Love reality TV show duo, Iyke Nnama and Theresa Ugorji.

The magazine, popularly known for its delivery of a holistic experience in everything lifestyle- from entertainment, fashion, food to finances, skincare and beauty- brings more to the readers across the globe this season and they’re making it available for free at www.glaziang.com/magazine

Featuring the exquisite superstar Tarina Patel on the cover, equestrian lifestyle guru GidiCowboy and a lot more, Glazia’s Christmas issue is being served in grand style.

Cover girl Tarina Patel is an Indian-south African actor and entrepreneur who has been featured in several movies and top TV shows including South Africa’s “Top Billing”, “Real Housewives of SA”, “Idols” and “Generations: The Legacy”. Also, the TV star worked on “Mandela’s Gun”, a 2016 South African biographical film of one of Nelson Mandela’s experiences, directed by legendary English filmmaker John Irvin.

“Tarina came to Lagos for the first time to attend the 10th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) as the only actress on the 2021 festival jury and also the only person representing South Africa at the film festival. We connected like white on rice when we met.” said Omawumi Ogbe, Glazia editor-in-chief. “One thing led to the other, and here we are with a cover that we are all so very proud of.”

The South African who shared a lot in the cover interview about her life, charity foundation, partnership with Netflix and soon-to-be-published book, gushed about being on Glazia’s end of year cover.

“Having this cover come out now makes it feel like an early Christmas, and Santa loves me.

What an absolute treat” said Tarina Patel “The Nigerians enjoy glamour, opulence and beauty, so to be revered in this manner by them is so heartwarming. I am blessed, grateful and happy” she added.

Also sharing a lot of mouthwatering recipes in the Christmas issue are American chef and the founder of Gourmet Diva Inc, Keesha O’Galdez, popular chef and OAP, Matse Cooks and Chef Tucker, founder of Grey & Crimson, a fast-rising boutique pastry company.



In the spirit of the holidays, the chefs take food and drinks to a whole new level! Equestrian lifestyle guru GidiCowboy and Afrobeat artist Molazzi were also featured in the special publication.

In addition to satisfying readers with the best, the magazine announces its partnership with Gift company, La Vie Royale and makes available Christmas gift items and beautifully curated holiday gift boxes to spread love this season. The store is available at the Magazine’s online store www.glaziang.com/store.

CREDITS:

Cover star – @tarinapatel

Creative Direction – @omawumio

Photography – @olasunkanmi_iroko

Cover Outfit – @Weizdhurmfranklin

Makeup – @beautysecretsbygina

Styling – @mr_danielcharles

Hair – @dv_hairsalon

Design – @onegraphiks

Location – Eko Signature, Eko Hotels & Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.