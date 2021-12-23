AdeAdeForever: Some of the Stunning Guests at Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe’s Wedding

Nollywood star Adedimeji Lateef and his beautiful bride, Oyebade Adebimpe held their marriage ceremony on Wednesday, December 22nd and social media was flooded with moments from the beginning of their journey to #adeadeforever.

To celebrate with the latest couple, some of your fave celebrities including Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi, Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Toyin Lawani, Adunni Ade and more joined the stylish guests to witness their happy union.

See the stunning looks from Adedimeji Lateef and Oyebade Adebimpe wedding:

Mercy Aigbe

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The Ajeyemis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Toyin Lawani

Adunni Ade

Bukola Adeeyo

Wunmi Toriola