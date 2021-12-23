Olori Silekunola announces “the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter”

Prophetess Silekunola took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 23, to announce that she’ll no longer be referred to as the wife of the Ọọ̀ni, as well as sharing some details on her Instagram page about her journey to the heart and house of Ọọ̀ni Adéyẹyẹ̀ Ẹni-ìtàn Ògúnwùsì.

“The beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter…“, was on the closing remark(s) on her page.

She used the opportunity to address some misconceptions and clarify the reasons that people might have as to why she is leaving the marriage. She said,

Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

She takes us through how she met the Ọọ̀ni, the place of religion in their marriage while bidding everybody else farewell in their future endeavors.

Read her full post below: