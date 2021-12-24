Watch Tola Odunsi, the man behind “The Men’s Club”, on Season 3 Episode 8 of Inkblot Meet and Greet

It is a new episode of Inkblot Meet and Greet and this time, they have the man behind the scenes of Stormz Record and “The Men’s Club”, who is non other than Tola Odunsi. The Executive Director at Urban Vision limited talks to Zulu, Damola, and Naz on his work on the widely acclaimed TMC series and the process of bringing ideas to life.

Watch Season 3 Episode 8 of Inkblot Meet and Greet below