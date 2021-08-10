Niyi Answers 10 Questions about His #BBNaija Experience, Friendships & What He Misses Most in Biggie’s House

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

We had a brief chat with #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Niyi Lawal, and it was so much fun speaking with the aspiring actor (yes, we gave him a mini audition) as he answered 10 questions about his time in the house, friendships he hopes to form beyond the show, his love for bread, and what he misses the most about Biggie’s house.

Read excerpts from our interview with Niyi below:

Describing his BBNaija experience in a few words:

It was simplicity at its peak.

On if he would do anything differently if he had a chance to go back into the house:

No, I wouldn’t. I just love being myself.

On the most important friendships, he forged during his stay in biggie’s house:

My friendship with WhiteMoney, that’s super cool. My friendship with Yerins, Tega, and I’m looking forward to Jackie B and Sammie.

On his end goal, and what he was expecting to achieve going into the house:

It was meeting people, and getting connected to different personalities. I really think I didn’t have much of that while growing up because I was always guarded. I experienced that and it’s major for me. The platform, I can’t take that out. The platform is something I admire, that’s I decided to go into the house.

On what he misses most about the house:

I miss the energy. I miss the energy from Big Brother. I miss the fact that you have to be on your toes all the time, and you don’t have control of anything. I think it’s an experience, when you want to test yourself as a person mentally and physically, you have to look into it.

Watch the full interview below:

