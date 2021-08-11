Connect with us

The Saga Finally Ends in the Season Finale of RED TV's "Public Figure"

Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and the Tout Too" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Teaser

The Aww-Worthy Moment Patoranking's Daughter Wilmer Performed "Celebrate Me"

Olamide's Live Piano Medley Performance of "Rock" & "Julie" is a Must-Watch

Catch Harrison Gwamnishu on the New Episode of "What's Happening With Ruggedman"

Sarkodie's "No Pressure" Album Release Party was Lit🔥

Broda Shaggi's Musical Drama "Save The State" is an "Ode to the Nation of Our Dreams" | WATCH

Binge Watch 6 Episodes of Ronke Odusanya's Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

Watch Ladipoe's Acoustic Medley of Some of His Favorite Songs on BN

Seun Kuti Joins Moet & Nicole in Episode 3 of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

7 hours ago

RED TV’s web series “Public Figure” has finally come to an end with it’s 13th episode tagged ‘The First Lady Show’.

The president has bigger fish to fry as things get fired up in his home in this season finale. Well, here we are just wondering about all that has happened to this very end.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between. The web series features Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

