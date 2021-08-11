The Aww-Worthy Moment Patoranking’s Daughter Wilmer Performed “Celebrate Me”

It’s never too early to begin harnessing your talent and Patoranking‘s daughter, Wilmer is making that clear as she takes over the mic to showcase herself.

Mic in hand, Wilmer confidently performed her dad’s latest hit song “Celebrate Me” and it’s so adorable, you won’t realize when you start singing along like she’s actually getting the lyrics right🤣

The proud dad who came through with the backup vocals shared the video on social media and we can’t get enough of it.

Enjoy!