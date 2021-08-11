Connect with us

BN TV

The Aww-Worthy Moment Patoranking's Daughter Wilmer Performed "Celebrate Me"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toyin Abraham's "The Ghost and the Tout Too" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV

The Saga Finally Ends in the Season Finale of RED TV's "Public Figure"

BN TV

Olamide's Live Piano Medley Performance of "Rock" & "Julie" is a Must-Watch

BN TV

Catch Harrison Gwamnishu on the New Episode of "What's Happening With Ruggedman"

BN TV

Sarkodie's "No Pressure" Album Release Party was Lit🔥

BN TV Movies & TV

Broda Shaggi's Musical Drama "Save The State" is an "Ode to the Nation of Our Dreams" | WATCH

BN TV Comedy

Binge Watch 6 Episodes of Ronke Odusanya's Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

BN TV Music

Watch Ladipoe's Acoustic Medley of Some of His Favorite Songs on BN

BN TV

Seun Kuti Joins Moet & Nicole in Episode 3 of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

BN TV

The Aww-Worthy Moment Patoranking’s Daughter Wilmer Performed “Celebrate Me”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It’s never too early to begin harnessing your talent and Patoranking‘s daughter, Wilmer is making that clear as she takes over the mic to showcase herself.

Mic in hand, Wilmer confidently performed her dad’s latest hit song “Celebrate Me” and it’s so adorable, you won’t realize when you start singing along like she’s actually getting the lyrics right🤣

The proud dad who came through with the backup vocals shared the video on social media and we can’t get enough of it.

Enjoy!

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?
css.php