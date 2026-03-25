Mohamed Salah’s Greatest Moments as a Liverpool Player

Is Mohamed Salah the greatest Premier League player ever? That’s a debate that is open to being explored through numbers and impact. One thing that is undoubtedly certain is that Salah is one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed and one of the most influential players that Africa has ever produced. Throughout his time at Liverpool, he has used his talent to shine light on the African continent, scoring important and world-class goals, winning collective and individual trophies and participating in major competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

It can be somewhat impossible to select Salah’s greatest moments as a Liverpool player because he simply has a lot. But he’s leaving the club at the end of the season, so it is significant to celebrate a few great moments Salah enjoyed at the club. From lifting the Premier League and the Champions League, winning multiple Golden Boots, to setting and breaking records, and becoming a household name, Salah’s record in the Premier League and Europe speaks for itself.

PFA Player of the Year

The Professional Footballers’ Association awards are one of the most coveted in English football. It was Salah’s first of multiple major individual awards when he won it in 2018. Salah’s first season remains one of the greatest individual campaigns in Premier League history—32 league goals, a record for a 38-game season, and immediate superstardom. Salah won the award in 2018, 2022 and 2025, a record-making and breaking streak.

2018. 2022. 2025. 🏆 A record-breaking third PFA Players’ Player of the Year for Mo ✨ pic.twitter.com/FvdLiknO7K — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2025

Winning the UEFA Champions League

Every player’s dream is to win the Champions League. No matter how brilliant you are as a player or how resourceful you are, not winning trophies, especially the Champions League, ranks you low in the club’s history. Trophies do make you a legend.

Salah’s History in Numbers

Mo in numbers 👑 pic.twitter.com/XGlTrV9dgw — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 24, 2026

Most goal Involvements at a Single ground

Mo Salah’s home is Liverpool. It ever will be.

Mohamed Salah, Anfield legend 👑 Yet another incredible accolade, as he now has the Premier League record for the most goal involvements at a single ground! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/6HtNf9UKXO — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2026

Most Goal Involvement for a Club in Premier League History

It’s still Salah,