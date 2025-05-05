In Her Own Flow: Fimí Is Building Something Steady and New

Fimí breezed into the scene with a certain ease. No viral breakout, no manufactured hype, just a steady presence and a sound that catches your ear for how self-assured it feels. Her flow is deliberate and fluid, shifting pace when it needs to, yet always holding its shape. There’s a sense that she’s not just here to participate; she’s here to build.

That quiet confidence also extends to how she presents herself. Online, she goes by Fimiwiththeflow, and there’s a certain calm in her delivery, like someone who’s clear on the beat she’s choosing to walk to. In her visuals, she leans into contrast: one moment draped in a traditional buba and iro, the next, stepping out in a tailored skirt suit and church hat. All of it feels like her.

That same layering shows up in how she talks about her music. She’s not limited to a lane, and she knows it. “My fans already know I’m dynamic,” she says. “But I’m sure no one really knows the extent of it just yet, not even myself.” She speaks with interest about exploring fuji and highlife, not as a reinvention, but as a natural extension of the sound she’s shaping.

And that’s perhaps what makes Fimí such a compelling voice to watch. In this exclusive conversation, we meet a rapper whose flow, visuals, and vision are as distinctive as her name suggests.

***

You’ve talked about growth a lot. How has your creative process changed between your Shawybee era and who you are now as Fimí?

Shawybee era was wild. I was running on pure vibes and Inshallah. No real structure, I just powered through off of pure passion. As Fimí, I’ve come to realise that it takes way more than that. It takes intentionality and commitment. Every little detail counts. My process feels spiritual sometimes, like I’m just a vessel and I create what I’m “inspired to” at a given moment. I still vibe sometimes, but now there’s purpose behind the creativity.

Pookie blended traditional elements with modern visuals. What’s one Nigerian cultural element you’re eager to explore more deeply in your music or visuals?

I’m looking to explore the rich beauty of my language (Yoruba) more in my music.

You mentioned “Let It Shine” as a major influence. What’s a movie, show, or book that recently inspired a verse or concept?

I’m obsessed with the “Friends” tv show, so I referenced Phoebe Bufay (one of the characters) in a cover I did a few weeks ago. I said “This ain’t no smelly cat, I’m just saying play with it Friendly, Phoebe Bufay it”

If you could design your dream stage performance; with no budget limit; what would it look and feel like?

Like freaking Coachella. It would be a whole festival with people playing dress up to come see me.

You hinted at wanting to act—what kind of role would be your dream debut, and which Nigerian director would you love to work with?

Any role really. I’d love to work with Kemi Adetiba and Kunle Afolayan.

What’s a part of your personality or story that fans still don’t fully know but you’d love to share through your music soon?

My fans already know I’m dynamic, but I’m sure no one really knows the extent of it just yet, not even myself. But for the sake of the question, I’d say my sense of humor.

You joked about mumble rap, but what’s one “non-Fimí” genre or trend you’d actually love to experiment with?

Fuji for sure. I love how absolutely naughty Fuji and highlife was and how the OGs got away with it every time.

If you could form a rap trio with two other artists, local or international, who would they be and why?

Easy. Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat and Fimí combo would eat. I love when artists are unapologetically themselves and not afraid to explore their creativity even if it looks like it doesn’t make any sense some times (shoutout to Doechii, Tyler and Foggie Raw too. I wish I could make a whole band instead of a trio).

What’s your writing routine like—are you a notes app girl, voice memos, or old-school pen and paper?

I’m a “this crazy punchline just dropped in my head while I’m doing dishes, I need to dry my hands on my butt and write it down in my notes app then record the melody on my phone so I don’t forget it” kinda girl.

You said this feels like your year. What would “making it” look like to you at the end of 2025?

At the end of 2025, I’m opening shows for major artists both locally and internationally. Maybe even headlining my own show, could be a small and intimate gathering. Overall, getting stopped on the street by someone who says, “Your song helped me through something.” That, to me, is making it.

Looking back at “Altruists” and now at “Pookie,” what advice would you give 10-year-old gospel-rap Fimí?

I’d say “Don’t dim your light to fit in. Keep writing those weird rhymes in your notebook. You’re not crazy for dreaming big. Also, record everything. You’ll want to look back and smile at how far you’ve come.”

If someone new to your music had to start with just one track, which one would you choose and why?

This is a tough one, I’m very emotionally attached to all my songs. But I’d say start with ‘Hey Shawy’. It’s very vulnerable and tells a story about my dreams and ambitions — my transition from Shawybee to Fimí.

What’s your approach to visuals? Do you plan your concepts alongside the music or let the sound guide the story after it’s done?

It’s a mix. Sometimes, I see the visual before the beat is even done. Like a scene flashes in my mind. Other times, the music reveals the story.

Shawybee, Altruists, Let it Shine, Friends and Pookie; What do these five words mean to you?

Shawybee: My first voice, my essence. Before I had direction or a sound, I just had something to say, and I said it loud. She was fearless in the way only someone still figuring it out can be.

Altruist: The beginning of my journey. It was my first attempt at translating what I felt into something people could feel too.

Let it Shine: My origin story. The movie that made little me feel seen. It told me I wasn’t weird for writing raps in my notebook or dreaming about stages I hadn’t touched yet.

Friends: My mirror, my safe space. They knew and saw me before Fimí.

Pookie: Innovative. Infusing two genres that’s never been done is nothing short of an innovation.

I’m a genius!

***

Photo Credit: Fimí