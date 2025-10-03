Connect with us

News

Sad? Press Play on Nissi and Olamide’s “Motivate” and Watch Your Mood Flip

News Scoop Sports

Super Eagles Announce 23-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Music News Promotions

Toye Jay (Akiika) Drops Official Video for "Somori" — A Celebration of Southwest Swagger

Events News Promotions

TECNO Recognized with Two Awards at Marketing Edge Awards 2025

News

No More Account Maintenance Fees: …Sterling Bank Gifts Nigerians on Independence Day

News Promotions

Investors Show Strong Interest in Sterling Holdco Shares as Public Offer Gains Traction

Events News Promotions

Port Harcourt Welcomes New Heliconia Park Hotel & Golf Resort, Introducing a Model of “Approachable Luxury”

Events Features Health News

Understanding HPV, Cervical Cancer and the BellaNaija #StopHPVForHer Campaign

News Promotions

Ink Eze Launches “Creative Business Bestie” – A New Series for Nigerian Creatives to Learn, Share & Grow

Events News Promotions Style

PUMA Expands Presence with Debut Outlet at Circle Mall, Lagos

News

Sad? Press Play on Nissi and Olamide’s “Motivate” and Watch Your Mood Flip

Nissi’s new single “Motivate” with Olamide is the upbeat anthem for when you need to reset, unwind, and dance without a care.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Nissi/Instagram

Feeling a little low? Nissi has just the right cure. The singer-songwriter has teamed up with none other than Olamide for a new track, “Motivate,” and trust us, this one is a straight-up mood booster.

The song kicks off like a party waiting to happen — smooth Afrofusion beats laced with Nissi’s carefree vocals about living life in the moment. No stress, no overthinking, just good vibes and a glass raised high. Then Olamide slides in with his signature flow, dropping cheeky lines that turn the track into something you’ll want blasting on repeat.

At its core, “Motivate” is about shaking off the weight of the world, finding joy in the now, and letting the music take you where it wants. Nissi, who’s been carving her own lane in the Afrobeats scene, delivers a sound that feels refreshing yet familiar — one foot in soulful storytelling, the other firmly on the dancefloor.

Pair that with Olamide’s effortless street flavour, and you’ve got a record that’s just as perfect for your Friday night out as it is for getting you through the weekday slump. “Motivate” is more than a song; it’s that little push you need to keep moving, dancing, and smiling.

Listen below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php