Sad? Press Play on Nissi and Olamide’s “Motivate” and Watch Your Mood Flip

Feeling a little low? Nissi has just the right cure. The singer-songwriter has teamed up with none other than Olamide for a new track, “Motivate,” and trust us, this one is a straight-up mood booster.

The song kicks off like a party waiting to happen — smooth Afrofusion beats laced with Nissi’s carefree vocals about living life in the moment. No stress, no overthinking, just good vibes and a glass raised high. Then Olamide slides in with his signature flow, dropping cheeky lines that turn the track into something you’ll want blasting on repeat.

At its core, “Motivate” is about shaking off the weight of the world, finding joy in the now, and letting the music take you where it wants. Nissi, who’s been carving her own lane in the Afrobeats scene, delivers a sound that feels refreshing yet familiar — one foot in soulful storytelling, the other firmly on the dancefloor.

Pair that with Olamide’s effortless street flavour, and you’ve got a record that’s just as perfect for your Friday night out as it is for getting you through the weekday slump. “Motivate” is more than a song; it’s that little push you need to keep moving, dancing, and smiling.

Listen below