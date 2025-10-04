Wholesome Mind Xperience Returns October 10 as Part of Psychiatric Ward Rebuilding Effort

The Wholesome Mind Xperience, a mental health advocacy summit held annually in Ghana, returns on October 10, 2025. This year’s edition coincides with the launch of a reconstruction effort for the Special Ward at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, in line with broader discussions on mental healthcare infrastructure in the country.

As part of the initiative, the summit organisers have introduced a GHS 4 million fundraising campaign aimed at refurbishing the Special Ward into what is planned to be Ghana’s first Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The facility is expected to provide specialised care for individuals experiencing acute mental health conditions.

In support of the fundraising efforts, the Commissioner General has approved the Wholesome Mind Project as a Worthwhile Cause under Section 100 of the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896). This approval allows donations made toward the project to be treated as tax-deductible expenses for the 2025 year of assessment.

Held under the theme “Mental Health Awareness for All Ages,” this year’s summit will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The event will bring together mental health professionals, caregivers, families, advocates, and policy stakeholders for a day of panel discussions, wellness activities, and dialogue focused on different life stages.

The summit is organised by VINT & Aletheia Attorneys and Consultants, who are also coordinating the broader fundraising campaign, engaging individuals, corporate entities, and development partners.

For more information on how to be a part of this campaign, please visit their website here.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals living with mental health conditions have the right to receive care in environments that are safe, respectful, and supportive of recovery. The proposed Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) is intended to align with these standards, aiming to provide care for individuals experiencing acute mental health crises.

Addressing mental health outcomes involves more than awareness—it requires long-term investment, adequate infrastructure, and coordinated support. The Special Ward at Accra Psychiatric Hospital has historically served individuals with some of the most complex needs, but the facility continues to face significant structural and resource-related challenges.

A fundraising initiative has been launched in connection with the planned redevelopment of the ward, with the goal of improving care delivery conditions. Organizers emphasize that every contribution can help support efforts to enhance access to mental health care in Ghana.

