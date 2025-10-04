Kusuum Home Launches in Ghana: Walls That Tell African Culture

The launch of Kusuum Home in East Legon, Accra, on September 25, 2025, transcended a typical product unveiling; it was a “necessary statement”, asserting that the brand is “not selling wallpaper”. They’re archiving culture.” In an era of generic design, Kusuum Home arrived with a promise to elevate African tradition into something essential and modern, making our walls tell our stories.

The event began with a spiritual declaration led by Bishop Lorraine Rejoice Laryea, immediately followed by the uncompromising rhythm of a Kpanlogo drumming troupe, which attendees recognised as the brand’s cultural DNA. The air was alive with traditional dancers and musicians, offering guests a deep dive into the cultural narratives that inspire the brand.

The Idea is the Product.

Founder and Creative Director Muriel Sackey-Quaye articulated the central vision: “Tonight is more than just the unveiling of a brand; it is the unveiling of a vision. A vision born out of a simple, yet powerful belief: that our walls can tell our stories.” She emphasised that the brand is focused on legacy, not just décor.

The exhibition showcased what happens when that idea is put to work. Collections like Cape Coast, Toile d’Aburi, and Daavi, alongside the Abstract, Geometric, and Floral series Tutu, Ife, and Oyoko, are not patterns; they are culturally resonant narratives and are available in seven (7) classic colours fit for different and diverse preferences. Partner/Director of Brand and Marketing at Momat4ty Agency, Daniel Katchy, helped navigate the audience through these visual archives, guiding the story with culturally relevant and historical contexts that informed the wallpaper creations.

Creativity with Purpose

Kusuum Home demonstrated that great creativity must be human-obsessed. The brand announced a powerful commitment to social responsibility: a portion of the proceeds from every wallpaper sale will go to the W&M Foundation, directly supporting crucial sickle-cell awareness and sensitisation programmes in rural Ghana.

The night closed, leaving behind something more meaningful than a successful launch: a new cultural benchmark for African design. Kusuum Home has clearly positioned itself as an African interior-furnishing brand that exists to elevate heritage, merging tradition with sustainable, contemporary innovation to design spaces that matter.

