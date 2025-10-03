Connect with us

Events Promotions

Lagos to Ibiza: Desperados Takes a Taste of Nigeria to Elrow Party

Events News Promotions

TECNO Recognized with Two Awards at Marketing Edge Awards 2025

Events Promotions

Sebeccly Marks 19 Years with ‘Donor Wall of Hope’ Honouring Friends and Families Behind Its Cancer Mission

Beauty Events Promotions

Find Your Perfect Shade: MAC Cosmetics Debuts I ONLY WEAR M·A·C in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Port Harcourt Welcomes New Heliconia Park Hotel & Golf Resort, Introducing a Model of “Approachable Luxury”

Events Features Health News

Understanding HPV, Cervical Cancer and the BellaNaija #StopHPVForHer Campaign

Events Promotions

Goldberg Brings Golden Moments to 2025 Olojo Festival

Events Promotions

Trivia, Vibes & Banter – The 7.45 GameShow Is Here

Events Music

Encore Debuts in Lagos to Redefine the Afrobeats Live Experience

Events Promotions

TALP X: A Bold September Edition Spotlighting the Future of African Storytelling

Events

Lagos to Ibiza: Desperados Takes a Taste of Nigeria to Elrow Party

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

To close out summer 2025 with a bold statement, Desperados, one of Nigeria’s party beers, is taking the Naija spirit to one of the world’s wildest party experiences, the legendary Elrow party in Ibiza.

Flying out a select crew of Nigerian creators, SoftMadeIt, Purple Speedy, EllaLey, Crispdal, and Iyke Nnaman, alongside five lucky winners from the Desperados x Element House Latin Vibe rave in Lagos, the brand is cementing its reputation as the beer of choice for Gen Z who live for culture, music, and unforgettable experiences.

This latest activation builds on the momentum of Desperados Latin Vibe, the disruptive party series that has turned heads in Lagos and Port Harcourt. By tapping into global cultural hotspots like Elrow, Desperados is showing how it connects Nigerian youth to the boldest experiences at home and abroad.

Known for its outlandish costumes, immersive set designs, and non-stop electronic beats, Elrow is a global benchmark for nightlife culture. Now, thanks to Desperados, the Despe Trybe will be at the heart of the chaos, exporting Nigerian dance, energy, and creativity to a global stage.

The announcement already sparked excitement online as fans watched some of their favourite creators gear up for the takeover. The addition of the five Element House winners, everyday Desperados consumers turned global party ambassadors, makes this cultural crossover even more authentic, blending influencers with real consumers to showcase the true Desperados lifestyle.

From Lagos to Ibiza, the Despe Trybe is about to unleash a wave of FOMO with unforgettable stories, viral moments, and content that will keep Nigeria plugged into the global party scene.

Keep up with every beat, drop and moment – follow Desperados Nigeria on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat via @desperadosng.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php