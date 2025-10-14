Connect with us

Inside Desperados’ Gen Z Party Experience in Ibiza

Knorr Hosts and Celebrates Adekunle Gold’s Homecoming Album "Fuji"

Marriage & Money Summit: Dr. Adetutu Afolabi Links Confidence and Support to Success

Johnvents Foods Launches Inter-School Football League to Promote Youth Development in Ondo State

The Premiere Celebrates Customer Service Week with Office Commissioning

At Afrobeats Live, Martell Celebrates the Women Influencing Culture

Hennessy Artistry Abuja: A Night That Got Everyone Talking

Girl Talk With Ariyiike (GTWA) Conference 2025: Theme: WHO AM I?

Luminous Redefines Power with Advanced Lithium and Solar Systems

From Pottery to Policy: Malala’s Day in Abuja Focused on Empowering Girls

When Desperados touched down in Ibiza, the island didn’t know what hit it. Nigerian energy collided with Elrow’s legendary vibes, and the result was unforgettable.

Desperados has just wrapped up one of its boldest cultural takeovers yet, flying some of Nigeria’s biggest creators and five lucky winners from the Desperados x Element House experience in Lagos straight to the legendary Elrow party in Ibiza. And trust us, Naija energy lit up the island like never before.

From the moment SoftMadeIt, Purple Speedy, EllaLey, Crispdal, and Iyke Nnaman touched down, the excitement was palpable. Alongside the five winners, they dove headfirst into the Elrow spectacle: outlandish costumes, non-stop electronic beats, and immersive party chaos that the festival is famous for. Only this time, Nigerian dance moves, wild content, and unapologetic vibes stole the spotlight.

“Desperados has always been about creating bold, unforgettable experiences that truly connect with young people,” said Onyebuchi Allanah, Senior Brand Manager, Desperados, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

“Taking both some of Nigeria’s most loved creators and everyday consumers to the Elrow party in Ibiza was not only about showing up; it was about proving that Naija energy belongs on the biggest global stages. We wanted the world to feel the creativity, confidence, and unapologetic vibe that defines our community, and that’s exactly what happened.”

 

The cultural crossover was impossible to miss. Videos of SoftmadeIt and Moyo dancing through Elrow’s confetti storms, EllaLey and PurpleSpeedy capturing behind-the-scenes chaos, and Iyke Nnaman repping hard for the Trybe flooded timelines, sparking a wave of FOMO back home. The five winners became the true heroes of the moment: proof that Desperados doesn’t just take you to the party, it puts you at the centre of it.

This global move also cements Desperados’ position as the favourite party beer for Gen Z, a brand that taps into the boldest cultural moments and keeps its tribe plugged into experiences that go beyond borders. From Lagos to Ibiza, the beer with Latin vibes continues to break limits and redefine how the next generation celebrates. One thing is clear: Naija didn’t just attend the Elrow party. They owned it.

Visit @desperadosng on Instagram to relive every beat and highlight of the experience.

