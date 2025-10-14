Knorr Hosts and Celebrates Adekunle Gold’s Homecoming Album “Fuji”

Many Nigerians grew up with the taste of Knorr in Sunday stew, jollof rice, and other meals that bring families together. For many, it’s a flavour closely tied to home and shared moments around the table.

On October 10th, 2025, Knorr brought that same spirit to life with Adekunle Gold and Victor Ehikhamenor at “Fuji Reignited”, a night that paid homage to Nigerian culture through food, music, and art at The Sphere in Lagos.

Tocelebrate Adekunle Gold’s new album Fuji, Knorr served meals inspired by his music and the culture that shaped it.

It was the perfect setup for what came next when Adekunle Gold took to the stage, performing songs from the new album, including Don Corleone, Coco Money, and Many Many People. He also took fans down memory lane with favourites like Ogaranya and Pick Up, filling the space with warmth, nostalgia, and joy. His performance captured the true spirit of the night, a celebration of sound, flavour, and culture.

Speakingon the collaboration, Damilola Dania, Food Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria, said,

“Knorr has always been part of our everyday lives, from our kitchens to our celebrations. This collaboration with Adekunle Gold and Victor Ehikhamenor was about celebrating the things that make us who we are: our food, our art, our music, and our culture.” For Adekunle Gold, Fuji is a love letter to his roots. “Fuji is one of the Nigerian sounds I grew up on and fell in love with,” he shared. “Working with Knorr made this moment even more special because it feels personal. Growing up, I was always sent to buy Knorr Chicken cubes, and that memory stuck with me. So, when I say, “O dun bi Knorr chicken” in Don Corleone, it comes from a real place. This collaboration feels like coming full circle.”

Victor Ehikhamenor added his artistic touch to the celebration, creating a special artwork inspired by Adekunle Gold’s Fuji album and Knorr’s deep Nigerian heritage. Unveiled in an intimate gallery space, the piece reminds everyone that our culture lives on through sound, art, and the meals we share every day.

FujiReignited was more than a night of food, music and art; it was a reminder that Knorr has always been part of Nigeria’s story and will continue to be part of its future. Because Knorr is not just in our food; it’s in our homes, our stories, and our culture.

Sponsored Content