Marriage & Money Summit: Dr. Adetutu Afolabi Links Confidence and Support to Success

Johnvents Foods Launches Inter-School Football League to Promote Youth Development in Ondo State

The Premiere Celebrates Customer Service Week with Office Commissioning

At Afrobeats Live, Martell Celebrates the Women Influencing Culture

Hennessy Artistry Abuja: A Night That Got Everyone Talking

Girl Talk With Ariyiike (GTWA) Conference 2025: Theme: WHO AM I?

Luminous Redefines Power with Advanced Lithium and Solar Systems

From Pottery to Policy: Malala’s Day in Abuja Focused on Empowering Girls

Davido Turns Heads at Paris Fashion Week in Thom Browne, Styled by Le Jenke: Get the Scoop

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

Marriage & Money Summit: Dr. Adetutu Afolabi Links Confidence and Support to Success

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A significant shift in how Nigerian couples perceive the relationship between marriage and money may have begun with the inaugural Marriage & Money Summit, held in Lagos. The event, which drew participants from across the country, was convened by Dr Adetutu Afolabi, who also delivered one of the summit’s most talked-about research presentations.

Dr Afolabi presented a landmark paper titled “Winning in the Bedroom and the Boardroom”, in which she challenged the widely held belief that individuals must choose between romantic fulfilment and financial achievement. Instead, she presented empirical evidence showing that success in both spheres is not only possible but also mutually reinforcing.

Central to her findings was the concept of self-efficacy, which refers to an individual’s belief in their ability to achieve goals. Drawing on original field research, Dr Afolabi reported that spousal support significantly enhances the effect of self-confidence on both marital satisfaction and entrepreneurial or career performance.

In her words, “Confidence becomes catalytic when couples are emotionally aligned. It’s not just about believing in yourself; it’s about being believed in by your partner.”

The data-backed insights emerged at a time when concerns about marital stability in Nigeria are increasing. Dr Afolabi referenced research indicating that 40% of divorces in Nigeria are driven by financial stress or conflict and cited a 2023 global index that ranked Nigeria 11th worldwide in divorce rates.

The summit, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, couples’ games, and heartfelt testimonies, provided practical tools and strategies for couples to navigate the complexities of business, career, and family life. Across sessions, participants explored how emotional intelligence, shared financial goals, and mutual affirmation can elevate both personal and professional outcomes, leaving them feeling equipped and prepared for the challenges ahead.

As both convener and scholar, Dr Afolabi was widely praised for framing marriage not as a barrier to ambition but as a potential accelerant when nurtured with intentionality and support.

“The event opened a door many of us didn’t even know was closed,” said one attendee. “We left feeling empowered not just to make money, but to make meaning together.”

With its potent blend of academic insight and real-world application, the Marriage & Money Summit 1.0 has not only set a precedent for understanding, teaching, and living the evolving dynamics of love and livelihood in Nigeria and beyond but also sparked a transformative shift in how we perceive the relationship between marriage and money. This shift promises a more optimistic future for Nigerian couples and individuals interested in marriage and finance.

