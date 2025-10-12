Family Homes Funds, TETFund, & Private Investors Champion National PPP Initiative Under Renewed Hope

The Renewed Hope Student Housing Project is a Public-Private Partnership initiative of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, conceived to enhance student welfare and strengthen infrastructure within Tertiary Institutions across the nation. The initiative provides for the delivery of 38,400 standard hostel bed spaces in 24 locations, covering 12 Universities, 6 Polytechnics, and 6 Colleges of Education.

The Renewed Hope Student Hostel Project in each of the 24 locations will boast 1,600 bed spaces, 400 ensuite rooms with study table and chairs, 4 reading rooms, common room, cafeteria & restaurants, laundromat, grocery shops, salons, public toilets etc.



Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited is set to deliver on Mr. President’s promise to transform student accommodation nationwide through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme.

Currently, the project has commenced in a total of six locations across the country with even distribution of three locations in Northern Nigeria (Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and FCT College of Education, Zuba) and three locations in Southern Nigeria (Sikiru Adetona College of Education Science and Technology Ogun, Akwa Ibom State University and College of Education, Warri).

The College of Education, Warri hostel and the Akwa Ibom State University are now nearing completion and almost set for commissioning. Each 1,600-bed facility, built to international standards, will soon open its doors to students, offering safe, affordable, and modern living spaces designed to support academic excellence. This milestone marks a historic step toward addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s higher education system which is the lack of adequate student housing.

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

Beyond these two sites, four other institutions are already recording visible progress under the programme. From Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, to Sikiru Adetona College of Education Science and Technology Ogun, FCT College of Education, and Ahmadu Bello University, construction is advancing at different stages, each moving closer to completion.

Together, these sites reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President and Family Homes Funds Limited commitment alongside TETFund and Africa Plus Partners to ensuring that students everywhere can access decent accommodation.

In addition to the six projects currently underway, FHFL is poised to launch construction in eight (8) more institutions across the nation. With this expansion, the programme takes another step toward its goal of building modern hostels across all six geopolitical zones for students nationwide.

With a national student population exceeding 2.1 million in public tertiary institutions, less than 15 percent have access to on-campus housing, the Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme is yet another game changing, timely and ambitious intervention by Mr President.

By creating purpose-built hostels that are safe and affordable, the programe is:

• Reducing the stress and risks of inadequate off-campus housing

• Promoting better academic outcomes.

• Creates jobs and boosts local economies

• Attract private investment in education.



Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, Managing Director of Family Homes Funds Limited, said:

“This upcoming commissioning of the first two locations in Warri and Akwa Ibom are a landmark achievement not just for FHFL but for Nigeria’s higher education system, by providing modern, safe, and affordable hostels, we are ensuring that students have the right environment to live and learn, while reducing the stress and risks associated with inadequate accommodation.”

As commissioning in Warri and Akwa Ibom approaches and progress continues nationwide, the Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme is steadily reshaping the face of campus life in Nigeria. Family Homes Funds remains committed to delivering safe and affordable hostels across the six geopolitical zones, ensuring that more students can look forward to studying and living in an environment that supports their growth and success.



Here is the Programme Rollout schedule:

Nearing Commissioning (Dec 2025)

• College of Education, Warri

• Akwa Ibom State University



Under Construction (Commissioning Sept 2026)

• Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

• Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science & Technology

• FCT College of Education, Zuba

• Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria



Next Phase (Starts Oct 2025, Commissioning Oct 2026)

• Federal Polytechnic, Nekede

• Ebonyi State University

• Enugu State University of Science and Technology

• Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic

• Federal University, Lafia

• Benue State University, Makurdi

• Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

• Gombe State University









