Bring All The Glamour and Sass to Your Bridal Shower With This Stunning Look

Do you know what New Year’s Eve and a bridal shower have in common? They are both celebrations of a new beginning to come. It’s only right to celebrate your own beautiful beginning of forever in something that makes you look absolutely gorgeous.

Zahra D Lumiere designed a stunning piece that will truly have you glowing at your bridal shower. The mini dress features a halter-off-shoulder neckline, a deep sweetheart pearl-encrusted corset bust and a flowing tulle skirt. Simply breathtaking! Slayed by Chris indeed slayed the hairdo into a sleek, low bun with no single strand in sight, while Lucious E Beauty delivered a makeup look so glamorous that it elevates the radiance of the whole ensemble. Honestly, this look has us utterly mesmerised! This is a sign from us to our beautiful brides-to-be to raise your glasses, toast to your new journey of love with your girls and do it all in stunning style.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit