From a Worship Event to Forever — Sharon & Shawn’s Love Story is Pure Divine Timing!

Love is never coincidental—it’s always a beautiful result of details falling into place with perfect timing and divine purpose. For Sharon and Shawn, destiny had its way when their paths crossed at a worship event.

Sharon had only come to support her friends… little did she know she was going to meet the love of her life. Afterwards, Shawn approached her with words too profound to overlook and from then on, their bond grew effortlessly, with Shawn making his intentions known from the very start.

One day, Sharon mentioned her dream of taking a train ride, not knowing Shawn was already planning to make that wish come true. Months later, he whisked her away on that long-awaited trip and upon arrival, he asked her to marry him. Of course, she said yes! Now these lovebirds are stepping into their blissful forever, serving us pure romance and chemistry in their stunning pre-wedding photos. Each frame is pure magic, and we just can’t get enough. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Sharon:

Our story began on a serene evening in the month of October 2024 (27th October 2024 precisely), at a worship event organised by mutual friends of ours – Nicole and Ifeanyi Kalu. I was there to support them because I happened to be in Lagos at the time as God would have it. Little did I know that this gathering would change my life forever. Shawn arrived much later to minister. I was pleasantly surprised to see Shawn Faqua, the popular actor, leading prayers with such devotion. I had no idea he was so prayerful! After the service, I was still chatting with Nicole when Shawn walked up to me and shared a word — a word that was the exact same one my aunt had given me two weeks earlier. I was stunned and asked if he knew my aunt, and he said he didn’t. That moment sparked a conversation that lasted for hours, almost till midnight. Even when Nicole went inside and everyone left, we continued talking outside, and it felt so effortless. When it was time for me to leave, I’d planned to order an Uber when Nicole’s husband, Ifeanyi, asked Shawn if he wouldn’t mind dropping me off at my hotel, since I wasn’t living in Lagos. Shawn obliged. We exchanged numbers after he dropped me off so he could let me know when he got home. I texted him to check if he got home safely, and we ended up chatting until 3:33am!

A few days later, I needed a pastor for an event I was organising (a vow renewal) and I reached out to Shawn. Even though he was busy, he sent someone in his place, and that was the start of our deeper connection. Shawn was clear about his intentions, but requested we pray individually and also together; for clarity, confirmation and guidance. Our relationship was grounded in faith and mutual respect, and it just felt so right. May 31st 2025 he proposed and it was so beautiful, he took me on a train ride in Nigeria – a desire I had casually mentioned sometime in January 2025. I’m so excited because in just a matter of days, I’ll get to stand before the Godhead and the Heavenly Hosts and call him my husband and vice versa, and finally get to spend the rest of our beautiful lives together. His genuine love for God has inspired me deeply, and I know our journey of greatness and purpose together is just beginning.

Credit

Bride @akwa_ugoo

Groom @shawnfaqua

Planner @shamol_experience

Photography @officialbigdealweddings | @lucasugoweddings

Trad Outfit @dakodivogue_woman | @dakodivogue_man

Hair @glow_bynaza

Makeup @the.maris.beauty

Hairstylist @_hairbyanniee

Reels @ceecas_studio and @reels_intime

