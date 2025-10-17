Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Elegant Bridal Look Inspire Your Timeless Wedding Style

Beauty Look Weddings

Soft Pink Meets Bold Glamour in This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

Beauty Look Weddings

Own the Spotlight at Your Wedding Reception with This Stunning Mauve Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Fairytale Wedding Moment with This Glamorous Ball Dress

Beauty Look Weddings

Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

Beauty Look Weddings

Slay in Light-Pink Tones with This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Put a Modern Spin on Your Yoruba Bridal Look With This Stunning Aso-oke Inspiration

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Edo Wedding Styled Shoot Inspire Pure Cultural Glamour on Your Big Day!

Beauty Look Weddings

Nail That Bold Regal Look on Your Big Day with This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Civil Wedding Coming Up? Here’s Your Bold Bridal Blueprint to Keep It Edgy and Chic

Beauty Look

Let This Elegant Bridal Look Inspire Your Timeless Wedding Style

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Your wedding day is one of the most meaningful celebrations of your life, and finding the perfect look is a journey that should beautifully reflect your style.

If you’re a bride-to-be searching for a look that balances modern details with timeless elegance, this masterpiece by The Ave Brand might just be your go-to. The lace-fitted silhouette, statement sleeves, illusion high neckline, and dramatic veil all come together to create a stunning vision of vintage charm.

Adding a premium glow to this classic aesthetic, Glam by Diva elevated the look with radiant, soft-glam makeup that exudes effortless beauty. And of course, no bridal look is complete without the perfect hairstyle, hence Tanto Stylez crafted a sleek bun that ties everything together with poise and perfection. This look is every modern bride’s dream — timeless, graceful, and oh-so-chic. Would you be rocking it on your big day?

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

 

Credit

Dress @the_ave_brand
Hair @tantostylez
Makeup @glambydiva
Jewellery @sparkle_jeweler
Photography @thevictorozor

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php