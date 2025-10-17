Mikal & Caius’ Eritrean-Nigerian Wedding in Rome Was a Cultural Fairytale

Once again, love wins! It has beautifully united two hearts from rich and vibrant cultures, reminding us that love truly knows no boundaries.

Today’s video celebrates the enchanting union of Eritrean beauty Mikal and her Nigerian sweetheart Caius, as they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony set against the timeless charm of Rome, Italy. From the stunning views of the Eternal City to the couple’s elegant style, every detail spoke of romance.

Mikal made such a breathtaking bride in her silk white dress, while Caius looked effortlessly dapper in his sleek white tuxedo. Their guests matched the energy… stylish, radiant, and ready to celebrate love. Before cutting the cake, the couple performed the Eritrean tradition of sifting flour over it and it was just so beautiful. As the night unfolded, Mikal and Caius changed into their traditional attire — Mikal in her elegant Habesha Kemis, and Caius honouring his Igbo heritage with a classic red cap. Together, they danced the night away, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends.

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography @i_am_kayode

