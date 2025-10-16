This Groom and His Squad Understood The Style Assignment!

The internet can’t get enough of groomsmen transitions lately, and honestly, we’re here for it. The swag, the confidence, the stylish looks—it all ties together perfectly.

Today’s video is no exception to these wonderful, trendy displays. The groom and his groomsmen start off in matching white shirts and Adire trousers. Then, the groom throws his glasses at the screen, and that becomes the trigger for a swift transition. In the blink of an eye, they go from their matching leisure outfits to looking seriously dapper in well-tailored suits. The groom looks sharp and stunning in his dark green embroidered suit, while his groomsmen complement the look perfectly in crisp tan suits, with the best man standing out in sage. With this beautiful display of friendship and style, it’s no wonder the internet loves it—and so do we.

Enjoy the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

