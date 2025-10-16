Soft Pink Meets Bold Glamour in This Stunning Bridal Inspo!

Hey there, brides-to-be! Your big day is the perfect time to go all out… to express your personality, embrace colour, and own the spotlight with confidence and style! Today, we’ve got this inspo to guide you in achieving this goal.

This stunning pink outfit by House of Kechy is the perfect mix of traditional and modern flair. From the intricately embellished corset to the soft, layered wrapper and statement floral details, every inch of this look speaks luxury. Asaa Official came through with a flawless glam moment — think soft yet striking, perfectly complementing the look. And can we talk about that gele by Nezy Gele? The structured pleats and rich texture are giving premium bridal slay! If your goal is to rock a look that’s timeless, trendy, and totally unforgettable, then this pink masterpiece could just be the perfect choice for you.

Check out the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @d_ackphotography | @d_ackweddings

Makeup @asaaofficial

Belle’s Outfit: @houseof_kechy

Hairstylist @amkhairworld

Content creator: @_ifeora

Gele & Accessories: @nezygele

Handfan: @rachys_craft

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,