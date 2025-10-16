Beauty Look
Soft Pink Meets Bold Glamour in This Stunning Bridal Inspo!
Hey there, brides-to-be! Your big day is the perfect time to go all out… to express your personality, embrace colour, and own the spotlight with confidence and style! Today, we’ve got this inspo to guide you in achieving this goal.
This stunning pink outfit by House of Kechy is the perfect mix of traditional and modern flair. From the intricately embellished corset to the soft, layered wrapper and statement floral details, every inch of this look speaks luxury. Asaa Official came through with a flawless glam moment — think soft yet striking, perfectly complementing the look. And can we talk about that gele by Nezy Gele? The structured pleats and rich texture are giving premium bridal slay! If your goal is to rock a look that’s timeless, trendy, and totally unforgettable, then this pink masterpiece could just be the perfect choice for you.
Check out the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Photography: @d_ackphotography | @d_ackweddings
Makeup @asaaofficial
Belle’s Outfit: @houseof_kechy
Hairstylist @amkhairworld
Content creator: @_ifeora
Gele & Accessories: @nezygele
Handfan: @rachys_craft