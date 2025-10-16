Anwuli Thought She Was Attending a Fashion Dinner — It Turned Out to Be the Sweetest #BNBling!

Connect with us

BN Bling

Who doesn’t love a sweet proposal? That magical moment when love takes centre stage and forever begins.  Anwuli and Kennedy’s proposal is one that reminds us just how heartwarming and beautiful love can be!

Anwuli thought she was simply attending a fashion show… but little did she know, her sweetheart Kennedy had something truly special planned. As she stepped into the room, she was greeted by the most romantic setup—flowers, lights, and the man of her dreams waiting with a bouquet in hand. What she thought would be a fashion highlight quickly turned into the beginning of her forever story.

Kennedy got down on one knee, presented a sparkling ring, and asked the most beautiful question—and of course, Anwuli said yes! But the surprises didn’t stop there. Friends and family soon appeared, joining in to celebrate the magical moment. Every photo from this proposal radiates warmth, love, and pure happiness—you can truly feel the magic in every frame.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Anwuli:

Avatar photo

