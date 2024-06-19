Eku Edewor’s Campaign Portraits for DEJ Diamonds Is a BellaStylista’s Dream, Check It Out

Award-winning actress, model, and TV Presenter — Eku Edewor is the global ambassador for jewellery brand DEJ Diamonds, formerly known as Diamond Eternal Jewellers.

For their new jewellery piece called REBIRTH – NKU (wings), the earrings are shaped like wings made from precious carefully selected diamonds and luscious emeralds with a matching ring. In a post shared on Instagram, the brand interpreted the piece as:

The gradual morphing of the pupa to an adult butterfly is a wonder to behold, her beautiful wings ready to fly and take on the world, has inspired our latest pieces.

Swipe through the carousels below for more pictures of Eku rocking the Nku Earrings with its matching ring from DEJ:

Recall that, Eku’s blockbuster movie “Breathe of Life“ was nominated in 11 categories and won 5 categories at the recently concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

CREDITS

Muse: @ekuedewor

Jewellery: @dej_diamonds

Director: @akunna_nwala

Photo: @morganotagburuagu

