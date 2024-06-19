Connect with us

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 218

Eku Edewor's Campaign Portraits for DEJ Diamonds Is a BellaStylista's Dream, Check It Out

Check Out the Steeze & Composure From the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival

Cuppy Is in Her Upcycling Era: Watch Her Sustainability Conversation on the SATCoL Podcast

Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

Lungile Thabethe Won Our Hearts With These 8 Chic Maternity Lewks

WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

Sparkle is in Vogue & Khosi Twala is Killing It with These 10 Looks

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah

2 hours ago

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

A post shared by Layal Jade Tinubu (@layaltinubu)

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes)

 

A post shared by Sabine | Miami Blogger (@thebstinger)

 

A post shared by SOPE (@thestylishsope)

