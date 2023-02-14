Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

On Wednesday, January 18th 2023, Emeka Nwokocha, Executive producer of Ije Awélé which boasts some of Nollywood’s finest organised a private screening/press conference at The Corniche Hotel Lekki with some of the cast of the film. the movie is set to hit screens later this year.

In attendance was Ngozi Nwosu from the 90s soap Fuji house of commotion, Keppy Ekpenyong, Ejike Asiegbu, living in Bondage star Jideofor Kenechukwu Achufusi, and lead actor of the film Victoria Nwogu who played daughter to veteran actor and musician Onyeka Onwenu on the project.

Covering the event were Channels Tv, Silverbird, and AIT among others.

The film which evokes strong emotions was viewed and scrutinised over the 4hr period where issues were raised on the rising trend of sexual abuse and negligence in homes;

Certain details on adoption processes were also spoken on.

“The film is a thought provoking one and we are very proud of what we have done here” Emeka said, “special thanks to Izu Ojukwu and Emeka ojukwu for this.”

Interestingly, executive producer Emeka Nwokocha who is also a member of the producers association of Nigeria has invested in yet another film which touches on the struggles of a female in a male-dominated workspace, in this case, a mechanic workshop, this film is titled ‘Joe’ and is set to hit online platforms in the coming months.

Sponsored Content