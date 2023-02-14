Indulge in a Feast of Love with Burger King’s Valentine Deals

It’s Valentine’s Day and you know that it comes with the yearly dose of trending surprise proposals, and enjoyment and people are expecting some pampering here and there: including those who do not currently have a love relationship.

However, who says love must be expressed romantically only? Burger King Nigeria disagrees, which is why they will be celebrating Valentine’s Day the usual way, that is…YOUR WAY!

Whether you have chosen to spend today’s day by yourself, with friends, or with your boo, at Burger King – LOVE IS A FEAST FOR ALL!

Let us know which of these discounted deals from Burger King you’d be going for this Valentine’s:

SINGLE FLAME FOR YOU

Single or not, Self-care is a must! Especially today when you may be feeling left out, you’ve got to treat yourself to the best treats from Burger King. You owe yourself some juicy goodness.

Being single should not stop you from spoiling yourself however you want. Order the BK SINGLE FLAME meal. For N5,000 naira, you get a juicy Double Steakhouse Sandwich, 6 onion rings, hot crunchy fries, and a bottle of Coke zero.

You can even surprise your single friend with this deal, no one deserves to feel left out this season.

TWIN FLAME FOR LOVEBIRDS

For the lovebirds in the house, having a deep connection with someone is a special feeling; your happiness can easily rub off on them on days when they aren’t feeling so cheerful.

A quick tip for you; This Valentine, gather some candles, light music, select a nice movie to watch, and order the Twin Flame meal from Burger King to crown the moment.

The Twin Flame meal package includes Two Crispy Chicken Burgers, a pack of fries, 6 pcs of tasty chicken wings and two bottles of chilled Coke zero. Don’t forget to put your couple of friends on this juicy offer going for N9,000 Only.

SQUAD FLAME FOR FRIENDS

This Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to bond with your squad over delicious burgers from Burger king and banter over the most random topics. So plan an evening with the Burger King Juicy Squad Flame Deal.

The offer consists of a Whopper, Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken, 6 Onion Rings, 4pcs King nuggets, 2 Coke zero and 1 Coke Regular. Can you feel the flame already?

Whichever deal you decide to go for, Burger King will be sending them in their cute Valentine’s special bags with cute love notes. How cute?!!

All deals would run till Friday, February 17th, 2023. So hurry, order now at any BK store located at Lekki, Victoria Island, Yaba, Festac, Gbagada and Surulere.

You can also order via the Burger King App or Website.

Follow @burgerkingnga on social media for more info.

Remember, Love is a Feast and we all deserve it.

Sponsored Content