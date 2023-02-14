Enjoy Valentine’s Day Discount offers and free delivery options from Instant Trolleys

In the spirit of the season of love, Instant Trolleys, an online food and grocery delivery platform that recently launched, is offering a discount of 40 percent and free delivery on every purchase made via its mobile application, available on the Android and iOS app stores, on Valentine’s Day.

Individuals who live or work on Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ajah—the “islands” of Lagos—can now easily get meals, drinks, and groceries from some of their favorite restaurants, supermarkets, and other businesses that deal in food, groceries, and general consumables within their vicinity.

With this exciting news, dining like a king or queen on Valentine’s Day just got a lot easier for residents and workers on the island.

This special Valentine’s Day offer ends on February 14, 2023, after which all purchases on Instant Trolleys will come with a 20 percent discount and free delivery.

Already, Instant Trolleys provides good rates for just about any food or grocery item anyone needs. This Valentine’s Day offer just made it better.

Here are some of the restaurants on the platform and their locations are:

• Grubs International Limited: Freedom Park, Gate 4, Campbell Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

• Jaybee Sharwarma and Grills: Elegushi Private Beach, Ikate, Lagos

• Sire Empire: 4 Turton Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

Reform Juice: 11 Glover Road, Ikoyi

• Ofada’s Hut: Block D, Unit 4, Falomo Shopping Complex, Ikoyi

• The Burger Place NG: 14, Emma Abimbola Cole (off Fola Osibo), Lekki Phase 1

• La Estee’s Delicacy: 22, Olayinka Obire Street, Osapa London, Lekki

• Amala Tee: 7, Lawal Street, Gbara, Jakande, Lagos

• PEPPER RONI: Ikota Shopping Complex, Road 3, Ikota, Lekki, Lagos

• KURRY “N” CHILLI: 144 Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island, Lagos

• Chilliplace Catering Services: 27, Mojood Odofin Street, Lagasa Town, Ibeju Lekki

• Judy’s Bistro: Saliu Obodo Street, Ajah, Lagos

• Real Grilled Finger Foods: 18 Abgomalu Court, off Freeman, Obalende

• Cottage Restaurant: Matti’s Plaza, Osapa London, Lagos Island

• Lekki Corner Market: 24 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

• Quickmart Supermarket: 9 Otunba Adedoyin Ogungbe Crescent, Lekki Phase 1

• Mr Sphinx Restaurant: 1, Victoria Arobike, LekkiPhase 1

• Foodkot: 288b, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos

• The Pizza Company: 36, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island

• Lowcol Foods: Admiralty Way, beside Hubmart, Lekki Phase 1

• Zanzibar Sweet Taste Lounge: Badore Ajah

• RadCupps: 1 Gbola Salami Street, Agungi, Lekki, Lagos

Other businesses in the food and grocery ecosystem on the island can now also onboard instant Trolleys and consequently, attract buyers, increase visibility, and have their products ordered and delivered seamlessly.

As an Instant Trolleys vendor, you would pay no commission charge for the first month; and would also enjoy access to thousands of customers, swift remittances, and the ability to track orders from pickup to delivery at no additional cost. Visit http://www.instanttrolleys.com to sign up.

Signing up as a customer on Instant Trolleys is easy: visit the mobile application store on your Android or iOS device, search for and download “Instant Trolleys,” and register through the easy-to-follow steps. And voila! You are on board the easiest way to order food, drinks, and groceries online!

Originally conceived as far back as 2002 and committed to inspiring innovation across the world, Instant Trolleys is on a mission to make food, drinks, groceries, and other similar necessities accessible at the fingertips of everyone that needs them.





Lekan Peters, Instant Trolleys’ co-founder, said:

“It is our delight to provide all things consumable at the fingertips of consumers. We believe that there is no need for anyone to go far before they can delight their taste buds and enjoy great meals, drinks, groceries, and more. We are glad to provide delightful meals and more to our customers within a few clicks.” “We also take pleasure in providing businesses in the food and consumables value chain in Nigeria with extended access to more opportunities around them through our platform, which connects them with an impressive network of customers and riders to help them grow their customer base and achieve their various business goals.”

